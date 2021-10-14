Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Queen to attend sixth opening of Welsh Parliament

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 8.46am
(Frank Augstein/PA)
(Frank Augstein/PA)

The Queen will attend the sixth ceremonial opening of the Senedd on Thursday.

She will be joined on her visit to the Welsh Parliament building in Cardiff by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

It will be the first time in five years she has visited Wales.

The event was due to take place shortly after the election in May, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Queen will make a speech in the Senedd chamber, followed by addresses from Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford and Senedd speaker Elin Jones.

There will be a mixture of recorded and live performances from Welsh artists, centred around the theme Your Voice.

Mr Drakeford said the Queen opening the Senedd “marks the significance of the Parliament” in the nation.

He told Sky News: “Decisions are made in four different parliaments and I know the Queen has always taken very seriously the job that she does in marking that.

“As I say, she’s never missed an opening of a new Senedd term and despite the circumstances, and her age, she will be making that effort again today.”

The Queen at the Scottish Parliament
The Queen was at the Scottish Parliament earlier this month (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Members of the royal family will also greet pupils from Mount Stuart Primary School at the front of the Senedd, where the Welsh and British national anthems will be played, and a royal salute will be given by the Royal Navy with the Band of the Royal Marines.

The WNO Youth Opera – which has not performed live in 18 months due to coronavirus restrictions – will perform Ar Lan y Mor.

Other party leaders, members of Wales’s first Youth Parliament and local dignitaries who have supported their communities during the pandemic will also get the chance to meet the royal party.

The ceremonial mace will be carried into the Senedd by a member of the the security team, Shahzad Khan, and placed in its sconce to signify the official opening of the sixth Senedd.

Earlier this month, the Queen officially opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

