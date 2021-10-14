Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Australia batter Will Pucovski takes another blow to the head

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 9.16am Updated: October 14 2021, 11.26am
Will Pucovski is rated one of Australia’s brightest prospects (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Will Pucovski is rated one of Australia’s brightest prospects (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Concerns over Will Pucovski are growing after it was reported the opening batter is experiencing concussion symptoms again a week after taking a blow to the head in training.

It is believed the 23-year-old Pucovski, who has been tipped to open the batting for Australia in this winter’s Ashes series against England alongside David Warner, has had nine previous concussions in his short career.

The Victorian averages in excess of 50 in first-class cricket and is rated as one of his country’s brightest prospects.

His state side said in a statement on their website: “Cricket Victoria confirms Will Pucovski received a knock to the head in training with Victoria last week.

“Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV’s medical staff. We look forward to having him back at training as soon as he’s recovered.”

Pucovski made a half-century on Test debut against India at Sydney in January, his last outing in any format after suffering a shoulder injury which led to him going under the knife the following month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]