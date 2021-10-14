Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William quizzed on future as king, but says focus for 2050 is net zero emissions

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 1.46pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Tim Rooke/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has sidestepped a question about potentially being king by 2050, saying his focus for that year is achieving net zero global carbon emissions.

Second in line to the throne William was interviewed for BBC Newscast ahead of the inaugural awards ceremony for his Earthshot Prize.

Newscast presenter Adam Fleming asked the duke: “We always talk about the net zero by 2050.

“Now, in 2050, there’s a very high chance that you will actually be the king then.

“Is it the done thing in your family to think about that moment and that being the case?”

William replied: “I think 2050 is locked in my head for the net zero, for targets and things like that. That’s what we’re all working towards.

“If we haven’t tackled some of these issues by 2050, then it’s going to be not a fun year to be around.”

William was speaking to BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds in the run-up to the UN Cop26 climate change talks in Glasgow at the end of the month.

Cop26 is the deadline for countries to bring forward more ambitious plans, under a five-year cycle, to get the world on track to meet the Paris goals.

The 2015 Paris Agreement commits countries to keeping temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit them to 1.5C – beyond which the most dangerous climate impacts will be felt.

For Cop26 to deliver the action needed, countries must have plans to significantly cut the greenhouse gases driving global warming by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

