Father of man who died at Barrymore’s home remembered at funeral service

The father of a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool 20 years ago has been remembered at a private funeral service.

Terry Lubbock, whose son Stuart, 31, was found dead at Barrymore’s then home in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001, died a month ago at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Stuart Lubbock (Family Handout/PA)

Mr Lubbock, a retired toolmaker who lived in Harlow, Essex, had mounted a 20-year campaign for justice.

His friend and publicist Harry Cichy said Mr Lubbock was remembered at a private funeral service near his home on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination showed that Stuart Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

A coroner recorded an open verdict.

Michael Barrymore (Steve Parsons/PA)

Terry Lubbock told journalists in February that he had terminal cancer and said doctors had told him he had months to live.

In April, he made a “final appeal” for witnesses to come forward over his son’s death.

Barrymore, now 69, was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.

He subsequently sued Essex Police, claiming his wrongful arrest had cost him about £2.5 million in lost earnings, but Court of Appeal judges concluded he should receive nominal damages.