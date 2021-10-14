Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Cavendish doesn’t expect many sprint opportunities at 2022 Tour de France

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 2.57pm
Mark Cavendish faces a battle at next year’s Tour de France (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mark Cavendish is braced for a tough quest to surpass the record he shares with Eddy Merckx and become the all-time leader in stage wins at next year’s Tour de France.

The unveiling in Paris on Thursday of the full route for 2022’s race did Cavendish and his fellow sprint stars no favours as it focused on summit finishes and a return to the notorious cobbles of Paris-Roubaix.

Next year’s race will start in Copenhagen, as had already been revealed, with a 13-kilometre city-centre time trial on July 1, and will also wind its way through parts of Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Cavendish, who this year claimed the green jersey and his record-equalling 34th stage win, was present at the route announcement and said: “It’s going to be a very hard Tour de France.

“Of course, starting from Copenhagen, where I became world champion, brings back a lot of great memories, but those first days after the time trial could be really hectic.

“There aren’t as many chances for the fast men as in the past, so you’ll need to try to make the most out of every opportunity.”

The cobblestones will feature for the first time since 2018 with almost 20km of sections, some of which have never previously been used for either the Tour or Paris-Roubaix.

From Denmark the race will reconvene on the north coast of France then wind down the west. It will take in the Alps – including a summit finish on Alpe d’Huez – and the Pyrenees before ending with a 40km time trial and then the traditional finale in Paris.

