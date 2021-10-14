Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Medics face ‘daily and relentless’ abuse from patients over remote care

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 4.24pm
GPs have said they face daily abuse from angry patients (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Staff at GP surgeries have said they face “daily and relentless” abuse from patients angered by the increase in remote appointments.

The comments come after GPs reacted with fury to new Government plans to name and shame surgeries that fail to provide an appropriate level of “access”, as patients are given a new right to demand face-to-face appointments.

Dr Prakash Kachhala, 37, said a receptionist at his surgery in Nottinghamshire was in tears on Thursday morning as a result of patient abuse over the phone.

“It’s daily and relentless,” Dr Kachhala told the PA news agency.

“Patients (are) frustrated, understandably about waits and Covid precautions, but blame the hardworking staff that are trying to hold up a system in crisis.

“(I’m) exhausted, numb, heartbroken, angry, tired.”

Dr Samantha Haley-Horfsall, a junior doctor working in Leeds, described being shouted at by a patient’s relative.

“(There were) multiple questions of ‘why aren’t you seeing us?’” the 32-year-old told PA.

“It’s incredibly difficult at the minute… constant hostility everywhere.”

Dr Haley-Horfsall said she is in a Facebook group with “about 20,000” other doctors on which she said there are “constant posts about people being abused in one way or another”.

Speaking on behalf of myGP, an app that allows you to book GP appointments and order prescriptions, Hillary Cannon said she had heard from GPs who felt they “can’t keep their staff safe”.

“The staff don’t want to come to work… they’re afraid they’re going to be abused,” Ms Cannon said.

“The public needs to understand what the purpose is of a GP (and) what their workload is actually like.”

“And they need a strong reminder that GPs have just saved us from this pandemic.

“You think about young people coming through education right now… how attractive is the GP profession looking to them?”

