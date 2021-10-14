Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brothers jailed over fatal stabbing of younger sibling

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 4.52pm
Thomas Rogers (West Midlands Police)
Two brothers have been jailed for unlawfully killing their younger sibling who was stabbed in the chest following a family feud.

David Rogers, 33, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years after being found guilty of murdering Thomas Rogers, while 30-year-old Samuel Rogers was jailed for nine years for manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Judge Melbourne Inman QC told the men: “You are brothers and the victim was your younger brother.

“Thomas was only 26 years of age when he was killed, with much of his life before him.”

David Rogers
The judge, who told Samuel Rogers that he would have to serve two-thirds of his nine-year term before being considered for parole, accepted that all three brothers had had a difficult childhood.

He also accepted that David Rogers had not intended to kill his brother and that Thomas’s actions towards their mother had contributed to the rift within the family.

But he told David and Samuel Rogers, who are currently sharing a jail cell: “You were both armed with large knives. This was a determined attack which you David had travelled a considerable distance the day before to commit.”

A four-week trial was told a stab wound penetrated Thomas Rogers’ heart when he was attacked while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in Mill Pool Way, near Birmingham’s Bristol Road, on August 22 last year.

The killing, which took place a day after windows were smashed at Samuel Rogers’ Nottinghamshire home, was said to have been motivated by a feud sparked by a “number of reasons” which led to the victim falling out with several relatives.

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC told the court: “David Rogers told the police he wasn’t involved in killing his brother – that he was elsewhere.

“That was a lie and I understand he has now changed his account and accepts he had a knife and accepts that he unlawfully killed his brother, but didn’t intend to kill him or cause really serious injury.”

Jurors were told Samuel Rogers accepted he was armed with a knife but claimed he was unaware his older brother had harmed anyone.

Samuel Rogers
Still images from CCTV cameras at a care home were shown to the jury, including one of a Ford Ka which blocked the path of the black Vauxhall Astra Thomas Rogers was sitting in.

Jurors also heard that the victim was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after being stabbed, and that David Rogers, of Nora Street, South Shields, Tyne and Wear, was arrested in a wooded area in Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

Samuel Rogers, of St Michael’s Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was arrested in the early hours and told police he had been in Nottingham.

In a victim impact statement read to Thursday’s hearing, the siblings’ mother Carole Rogers said she believed her older sons would not have left Thomas to die if they had known how badly injured he was.

The grieving mother, who watched the proceedings via an online link, stated: “On the 22nd of August 2020 my life changed forever when Thomas, my youngest son, died.

“I am heartbroken, I am devastated. I wish I could turn the clock back but I can’t. In the blink of an eye I have lost all three of my sons. My whole life has been shattered into pieces and no one can fix it for me.”

