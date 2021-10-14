Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mohamed Salah focused on winning at Liverpool amid contract speculation

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 5.10pm
Mohamed Salah insists winning keeps him happy at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists winning is what keeps him happy.

Over the last month there has been a lot of debate about Salah’s contract situation as he has yet to follow the example of a number of senior players this year and sign an extension to a deal which expires in the summer of 2023.

Reports suggest the stumbling block is the Egypt international’s wages, with claims that Salah looking for £300,000-a-week-plus so he can have parity with some of the Premier League’s top earners.

Liverpool’s policy is not to hand out big contracts to players over the age of 30 – Salah reaches that mark next summer – but pundits like former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes the club should pay the player what he is worth.

Salah, however, is concentrating on ensuring Jurgen Klopp’s side keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the table after an unbeaten start to the season.

“I’m happy as long as the team keep winning,” Salah told liverpoolfc.

“I’m trying to help always, to score goals and make the team win games – that’s the most important (thing).

“We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that.

“We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something. I’m sure everybody thinks the same.

“That’s what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish the season winning something.”

Klopp received a boost on Thursday with Diogo Jota joining the squad for training despite being sent home early from international duty with Portugal on Tuesday as he was not deemed fit enough to play in their World Cup qualifier.

