Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

UEFA to investigate alleged racist abuse of Anthony Elanga during U21 match

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 6.14pm
Anthony Elanga has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Anthony Elanga has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the alleged racial abuse directed at Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga while playing for Sweden Under-21s.

The alleged incident took place during Sweden’s 1-1 draw with Italy in a European U21 Championship qualifier in Monza on Tuesday. Elanga, 19, played the full 90 minutes and made the complaint after the game.

The Italian Football Federation subsequently dismissed the claim and called for clarification from the European governing body.

On Thursday evening, UEFA confirmed a formal investigation would take place.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incidents which allegedly occurred during the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying match between Italy and Sweden played on 12 October 2021,” a statement read.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Anthony Elanga (right) celebrates scoring for Manchester United
Anthony Elanga (right) has made three senior appearances for United (Nick Potts/PA)

The game finished in dramatic fashion as Sweden snatched a stoppage-time equaliser through Tim Prica.

Sweden submitted reports to both the referees and the match delegates.

“I do not want to go further into what was said and by whom, but when I heard from Anthony what was said, it became clear to me that this is something that needs to be reported,” Martin Fredman, head of security at the Swedish Football Association said in a statement on www.svenskfotboll.se.

“Neither Anthony nor anyone else for that matter should have to be exposed to that type of attack.

“Anthony is back in Manchester and is feeling well under the circumstances. We will of course have continued close contact with him and have a dialogue about how we handle this in the future.”

The Italian federation (FIGC) insisted nothing of a racist nature occurred at any point, denying “in the most absolute way” that one of their under-21 players “expressed racist slurs against an opponent”.

Elanga has made three senior appearances for United and scored in a 2-1 win against Wolves on the final day of last season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier