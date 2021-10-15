Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Harry calls for moratorium on oil and gas development in southern Africa region

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.24am
The Duke of Sussex has said an area known as a ‘natural beating heart’ of southern Africa must be protected with a moratorium on oil and gas drilling (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has said an area known as a ‘natural beating heart’ of southern Africa must be protected with a moratorium on oil and gas drilling (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has said an area known as a “natural beating heart” of southern Africa must be protected with a moratorium on oil and gas drilling.

Starting with rivers in Angola, the Okavango flows through Namibia’s Kavango region to a delta in Botswana, with Harry describing it in 2019 as “this magnificent last Eden”.

In an opinion piece co-authored with Namibian environment activist Reinhold Mangundu for the Washington Post on Thursday, the duke wrote: “The Okavango watershed is a natural beating heart that has nourished humans and wildlife in southern Africa for generations — and it’s at risk.”

Handout photo taken taken from the Instagram account of the Duke of Sussex as he attends a fundraising event for a National Geographic documentary highlighting the vulnerability of the Okavango Delta and its source rivers in Angola
Harry called on the world to protect the delta ahead of a visit to the region in 2019 (Sussex Royal Instagram/PA)

Harry and Mr Magundu added: “The Okavango River Basin is under siege by ReconAfrica, a Canadian oil and gas company that has been granted licenses for exploratory drilling in an area of Namibia and Botswana larger than some European countries.”

The authors said they held “critical” concerns about the environmental effects of drilling, and cited examples of the recent pipeline leak off the coast of Southern California as well as an oil company lighting the ocean on fire in the Gulf of Mexico in July.

The pair wrote: “To protect the Okavango River Basin, we call on the world to stand in solidarity with us, our allies and local communities in advocating a full moratorium on oil and gas development in the region.”

The delta is one of the largest freshwater wetlands in southern Africa, the main source of water for a million people, and one of Africa’s richest places for biodiversity.

Ahead of a visit to the region in 2019, Harry said in an Instagram post from his official account: “Known by the locals as ‘source of life’, this ecosystem is wilderness at its best, playing an absolutely crucial role for the planet, people and wildlife. This is our one and only chance to save this magnificent last Eden.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]