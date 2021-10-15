Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stacey Dash says she ‘lost everything’ after getting addicted to painkillers

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 4.16am Updated: October 15 2021, 7.22am
Clueless actress Stacey Dash said she ‘lost everything’ after becoming addicted to painkillers (PA)
Clueless actress Stacey Dash said she “lost everything” after becoming addicted to painkillers.

The star, 54, said she was taking up to 20 pills a day when hooked on the highly addictive Vicodin.

Dash, who shot to fame after playing Dionne Davenport in classic 1995 teen comedy Clueless, revealed her addiction during an interview on US TV.

Speaking on The Dr Oz Show, she said: “I was taking 18-20 pills a day.”

The host said, “18-20 Vicodin a day, that’s expensive,” leading a tearful Dash to respond: “Yeah, I lost everything.”

Dash said she recently celebrated five years of being sober and her addiction gave her a different view of her parents, who also struggled with drugs.

She said: “The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person. I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me, and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dash said she used to be in an abusive relationship.

She said: “He would beat me so bad, I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I couldn’t walk — (he broke) my arm, tied me to the bed for three days.

“Some part of me thought that’s what I deserved.”

Dash, who is the cousin of Roc-A-Fella record label co-founder Damon Dash, has branched out from entertainment to politics.

She has appeared as a conservative commentator on Fox News and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in California in 2018.

