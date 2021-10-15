Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 15

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.02am
What the papers say – October 15 (PA)
What the papers say – October 15 (PA)

The “Queen’s Green Anger” and tensions with Brussels are among the stories leading the national papers.

The Queen has seemingly expressed her annoyance at inaction in tackling the climate crisis, according to the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to “snub” the UN climate crisis conference in Glasgow next month, The Times says.

The Financial Times reports leading EU member states are preparing to retaliate if the UK carries out its threat to suspend trading arrangements for Northern Ireland as part of Brexit.

An internal document seen by The Independent shows Amazon will “push” shoppers to buy Christmas presents four weeks early amid expected lingering supply chain disruption.

The Daily Telegraph says unions are “holding Christmas hostage”, with Unite reportedly threatening to cut the economy’s “blood supply” with the biggest lorry strike since 1979.

GPs have warned giving patients guaranteed face-to-face appointments could lead to a “crippling exodus” of family doctors, according to The Guardian.

Staying with health, and the Daily Express reports “miracle drugs” statins taken by millions of Britons offer “bonus” protection against coronavirus.

Metro leads on the PM calling on 800 butchers from Europe to “save” the UK’s pork industry in an apparent U-turn on migrant labour.

And the Daily Star covers Mr Johnson’s holiday to Spain with a photo of him surrounded by lush natural greenery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier