Public told to take new tests after false negatives at Government-run site

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 6.40am
Members of the public have been urged to book for further testing after some PCR tests at a Government-run site resulted in false negatives (Jane Barlow/PA)
Members of the public have been urged to book for further testing after some PCR tests at a Government-run site resulted in false negatives (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the public have been urged to book for further testing after some PCR tests at a Government-run site resulted in false negatives.

West Berkshire Council said in a statement some of the tests at the Newbury Showground testing site, operated by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), “have had results sent out that may have incorrectly shown as negative for Covid-19”.

“After receiving reports from local residents in recent weeks that there were concerns about the accuracy of test results from the site, we passed these concerns onto the DHSC for further investigation,” the statement added.

“The DHSC has now confirmed that a number of sites nationally may have been affected by this issue, including the one at Newbury Showground.”

Those who received a negative result for a PCR test between October 3 and 12, as well as their close contacts, were “strongly” encouraged by the local authority to take another test.

Councillor Graham Bridgman said: “Testing continues to remain important as we learn to live with Covid and anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with someone who tests positive, should book a PCR test straightaway. We also strongly encourage the public to do twice weekly lateral flow testing.

It comes as fully vaccinated people arriving in England from countries not on the red list have been told they can take a cheaper and quicker lateral flow test rather than the PCR version from October 24.

The DHSC has been contacted for comment.

