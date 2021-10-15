Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Husband of Agnes Tirop arrested following long-distance runner’s death

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 7.34am
Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home in Kenya (Martin Rickett/PA)
Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home in Kenya (Martin Rickett/PA)

The husband of two-time world bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been arrested following the long-distance runner’s death, police in Kenya said.

Tirop, 25, was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya on Wednesday, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.

In a statement on Twitter, Kenya’s National Police Service said Tirop’s husband Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich had been arrested.

The statement read: “Suspected killer husband of Agnes Tirop, the long distance runner heroine recently murdered at her home, has been arrested.

“The suspect, one Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, who has been on the run with police on hot trail, was nabbed in Mombasa by diligent police detectives who were trailing him and is currently held at Changamwe Police Station awaiting transfer to Iten where he’s expected to face prosecution.

“He was arrested together with Silas Chilla Chellile and are both helping the police with investigations.

“John Kipkoech Samoe was earlier arrested for complicity in the murder and already arraigned in court for custodial sentence. Swift and agile coordinated action by police ensured justice for all.”

Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and finished fourth in the 5,000m at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10km road race.

