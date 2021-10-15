Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cher sues widow of Sonny Bono over songs royalties

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 7.54am
Cher and Sonny Bono (AP)
Cher and Sonny Bono (AP)

Singer and actress Cher has sued the widow of her former musical partner and ex-husband Sonny Bono over royalties for Sonny and Cher songs, including I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Cher alleges that former US congresswoman Mary Bono and other defendants have attempted to terminate provisions of business agreements Cher and Sonny Bono reached when they divorced in 1975 that entitled each to 50% of songwriting and recording royalties.

The lawsuit claims that Sonny Bono’s heirs filed notice in 2016 that they were terminating some of his song licensing agreements, but they “did not terminate, and could not have terminated” his agreements with Cher.

The breach of contract lawsuit alleges that the damages to Cher total at least one million dollars (£730,000).

Cher
Cher achieved solo chart success with The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe, as well as an Oscar-winning acting career (Ian West/PA)

Mary Bono’s lawyer Daniel Schacht said the family’s moves are within their rights and the law.

“The Copyright Act allows Sonny’s widow and children to reclaim Sonny’s copyrights from publishers, which is what they did,” Mr Schacht said in a statement.

“Representative Bono remains open to continuing a private discussion about this, but we are confident that, if necessary, the court will affirm their position.”

Cher, the 75-year-old Grammy, Oscar and Emmy-winning singer and actress known for solo hits including Believe and film roles including Moonstruck, began performing as a duo with Sonny Bono in 1964.

The two later had a TV variety show, and enjoyed a huge hit single with I Got You Babe in 1965, which reached number one in the UK, US and Canada. They were married from 1969 to 1975.

Sonny Bono became mayor of Palm Springs in California and was later a congressman for the area. He died in a skiing accident in Lake Tahoe in 1998. Mary Bono, his fourth wife, later won his seat.

