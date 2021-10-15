Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Veteran’s trial adjourned after he is taken to hospital due to ill health

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 11.14am Updated: October 15 2021, 11.20am
Dennis Hutchings, 80, arrives at Laganside Courts, Belfast, as the former member of the Life Guards regiment, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974. He also denies a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. Picture date: Monday October 4, 2021.
Dennis Hutchings, 80, arrives at Laganside Courts, Belfast, as the former member of the Life Guards regiment, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974. He also denies a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. Picture date: Monday October 4, 2021.

The trial of an Army veteran over a Troubles shooting has been adjourned after the defendant was taken to hospital due to ill health.

A defence barrister informed Belfast Crown Court of the development in the case involving Dennis Hutchings as proceedings in the non-jury trial were due to commence on Friday morning.

James Lewis QC told judge Mr Justice O’Hara that Hutchings, 80, had been unable to attend court.

“I regret to say he’s been taken unwell and is presently in hospital,” he said.

Dennis Hutchings court case
Dennis Hutchings is greeted by supporters at an earlier hearing of his trial at Belfast Crown Court (Mark Marlow/PA)

“And in those circumstances, my lord, I don’t think it’s possible for us to proceed today.”

The trial has been ongoing for two weeks and the judge had been due to hear further evidence from a police witness on Friday.

Hutchings is suffering from kidney disease and the court has been sitting only three days a week to enable him to undergo dialysis treatment between hearings.

He is charged with the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

The former member of the Life Guards regiment from Cawsand in Cornwall also denies a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dennis Hutchings court case
John Pat Cunningham was shot as he ran across a field in Benburb, Co Tyrone (Pat Finucane Centre/PA).

Mr Cunningham, 27, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field near Benburb. People who knew him said he had the mental age of a child and was known to have a deep fear of soldiers.

Prosecution barrister Charles McCreanor QC said an adjournment was unavoidable.

“It would seem the court has absolutely no option whatsoever but to grant the adjournment,” he said.

Justice O’Hara adjourned proceedings until Monday morning.

“This is unfortunate, but I hope very much that for Mr Hutchings’ sake and for everybody’s sake that he is treated and is fit to attend the trial again on Monday,” said the judge.

“So, I will adjourn until Monday morning and I can be updated on the position then.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]