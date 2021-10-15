Escaped Kenyan child killer beaten to death by mob By Press Association October 15 2021, 11.30am Masten Wanjala was detained over the killing of a dozen children (AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Kenyan man who confessed to killing a dozen children has been beaten to death by a mob after escaping from a police station. Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai said Masten Wanjala was killed near his home in Bungoma county, a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi. Police authorities said Wanjala was identified after he played with locals in a football match. Some then trailed him and beat him to death. On July 14, 2021, DCI Special Service agents and Homicide detectives arrested Masten Wanjala, a serial killer who was behind the cold blooded murders of at least ten innocent children. https://t.co/jR7wVCERay— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 15, 2021 “The law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed,” Kenyan police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet on Friday. Authorities have said Wanjala confessed to killing 12 children in Nairobi, Machakos and Bungoma counties when he was arrested in July. He reportedly posed as a football coach to lure victims. So far, five bodies have been recovered. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop ‘stabbed to death’ aged 25 Coroner’s hopes for Ripper’s victims following killer’s Covid-19 death Inquest to take place into Yorkshire Ripper’s death Deceit: Bungled Rachel Nickell murder probe led to tragedy for Mearns family