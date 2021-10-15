Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australian lobsters worth £393,000 seized by Hong Kong authorities

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 11.44am
Australian lobsters have been seized by Hong Kong customs during an anti-smuggling operation (Kin Cheung/AP)
Australian lobsters have been seized by Hong Kong customs during an anti-smuggling operation (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong authorities have seized about 540,000 dollars (£393,000) worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland after China restricted imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia.

Hong Kong authorities said at a news conference on Friday that its customs and Chinese law enforcement agencies confiscated about 5,300kg of lobsters and arrested 13 people.

The seizure came after a recent surge in the import volume of Australian lobsters to Hong Kong, after China imposed a ban late last year.

Hong Kong Australia
The seized Australian lobsters were displayed at a news conference (Kin Cheung/AP)

Officials said monthly imports of Australian lobster to Hong Kong have since more than doubled.

China’s lobster ban came after the Australian government pushed for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

China has since blocked trade in other Australian imports such as wine, barley, cotton and coal.

“We believe that smuggling syndicates might make use of improper means to smuggle Australian lobsters to mainland China to seek profit,” said Rita Li, of Hong Kong’s Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau.

She said the shortage of Australian lobsters on the mainland has fuelled the smuggling via Hong Kong.

