Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney lived for music, mourners told

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 1.10pm Updated: October 15 2021, 3.57pm
Paddy Moloney (Niall Carson/PA)
Paddy Moloney (Niall Carson/PA)

Paddy Moloney lived for music, mourners at his funeral were told.

The president of Ireland Michael D Higgins attended the funeral mass at St Kevin’s Church in Glendalough, Co Wicklow, for the founder of The Chieftains.

The Dublin musician, who played a key role in the revival of traditional Irish folk music, died this week aged 83.

Other members of The Chieftains attended the funeral along with Moloney’s widow Rita, his children Aonghus, Aedin and Padraig, and his grandchildren.

Fr Eamonn Crosson told mourners that Moloney had admirers all over the world and that his music would live on.

His son Aonghus told the service that his father had played for the Pope as well as opening for The Rolling Stones.

He said: “A special thanks to The Chieftains. Paddy would always have wanted it that they would have the final note.

“Paddy’s life was The Chieftains. Music was his life. He lived for that moment when he would walk out onto that stage and say: ‘I’m Paddy Moloney from Dublin, Ireland, the greatest city in the world.’

“He always let his music do the talking.

“Above all, Paddy was devoted to Rita. There was a 60 years-plus love affair.

“Our dad loved doing what he did. In March last year, Covid brought about abandoned and then cancelled tours. For the first time in 70 years Paddy Moloney couldn’t play music to an audience.

“Paddy died last Tuesday. When the thing he loved most was taken away from him, Paddy’s life faded from last March.”

During the funeral a set of uilleann pipes and a tin whistle were brought to the altar, and a photograph of a young Moloney was placed on his coffin.

Moloney founded The Chieftains in 1962 and led the band to international recognition, including six Grammy awards.

Originally from Donnycarney in north Dublin, Moloney was the band’s main composer and played a variety of instruments, including the uilleann pipes, tin whistle and bodhran drum.

Tributes to Moloney have been paid from all over the world.

Mick Jagger tweeted: “Sad to hear of Paddy Moloney’s passing – the greatest uilleann piper on the planet.”

President Higgins said this week that he was an “extraordinary” musician.

“Paddy, with his extraordinary skills as an instrumentalist, notably the uilleann pipes and bodhran, was at the forefront of the renaissance of interest in Irish music, bringing a greater appreciation of Irish music and culture internationally.

“His legacy will remain with us in the music which he created and brought to the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]