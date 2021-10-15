Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

House collapses after ‘gas blast’

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.56pm Updated: October 15 2021, 4.42pm
Lancashire Police were called to the scene in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, at about 1.30pm on Friday (Dave Thompson/PA)
Lancashire Police were called to the scene in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, at about 1.30pm on Friday (Dave Thompson/PA)

A house has collapsed following a suspected gas explosion, police have said.

A search for casualties is ongoing following the incident in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Lancashire Police said officers were called to Kirkby Avenue at about 1.30pm.

A fire service spokesman said seven fire engines are at the scene, along with the urban search and rescue team, search dogs, an aerial ladder platform and the air support unit.

People in nearby properties are advised to close windows and doors to avoid being affected by smoke.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, along with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.”

Road closures are also in place and people are advised to avoid the area, police said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]