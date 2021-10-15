Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far

An error occurred. Please try again.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

Here is what we know so far:

– The Southend West MP was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at midday on Friday and died at the scene.

Sir David Amess (Ian West/PA)

– Essex Police said the response of the emergency services to the incident was immediate and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

– A 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

– Official sources have told the PA news agency that the man is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage.

– Metropolitan Police declared the incident an act of terrorism, with early investigations revealing “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

– Police said a knife was recovered.

– Detectives are not looking for any other suspects, though the Met said officers were carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area as part of their investigation.

(PA Graphics)

– Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said there will need to be a discussion in the coming days around MPs’ security and any measures to be taken.

– Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect”.

– Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside Parliament following Sir David’s death.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir David was “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”, while former Conservative prime minister Theresa May said his death was “heartbreaking”, adding: “A tragic day for our democracy.”