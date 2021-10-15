Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.11pm Updated: October 16 2021, 1.18am
Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Nick Ansell/PA)
Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Nick Ansell/PA)

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

Here is what we know so far:

– The Southend West MP was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at midday on Friday and died at the scene.

Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess (Ian West/PA)

– Essex Police said the response of the emergency services to the incident was immediate and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

– A 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

– Official sources have told the PA news agency that the man is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage.

– Metropolitan Police declared the incident an act of terrorism, with early investigations revealing “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

– Police said a knife was recovered.

– Detectives are not looking for any other suspects, though the Met said officers were carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area as part of their investigation.

Stabbing at Sir David Amess MP surgery
(PA Graphics)

– Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said there will need to be a discussion in the coming days around MPs’ security and any measures to be taken.

– Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect”.

– Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside Parliament following Sir David’s death.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir David was “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”, while former Conservative prime minister Theresa May said his death was “heartbreaking”, adding: “A tragic day for our democracy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]