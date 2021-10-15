Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.30pm Updated: October 15 2021, 5.59pm
The Supreme Court is being asked to rule on the Texas abortion law (Scott Applewhite/AP)
The Biden administration is to turn to the US Supreme Court in an attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

The move comes as Texas clinics are running out of avenues to stop the Republican-engineered law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

It amounts to the nation’s biggest curb on abortion in nearly 50 years.

The latest defeat for clinics came on Thursday night when a federal appeals panel in New Orleans, in a 2-1 decision, allowed the restrictions to remain in place for a third time in the last several weeks alone.

Womens March New York
Demonstrators rally to to demand continued access to abortion during a march in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the federal government will now ask the Supreme Court to reverse that decision but did not say how quickly.

The Biden administration was under pressure from abortion rights supporters to go to the Supreme Court even before the announcement. The court already allowed the restrictions to take effect but did so without ruling on the law’s constitutionality.

Since the law took effect on September 1, Texas women have sought out abortion clinics in neighbouring states, some driving hours through the middle of the night. Patients have been as young as 12 years old, and the law makes no exception for cases of rape or incest.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office called the decision on Thursday night by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals a “testament that we are on the right side of the law and life”.

A 1992 decision by the Supreme Court prevented states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a foetus can survive outside the womb, at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion Texas Louisiana Clinic
A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion at Louisiana clinic (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

But Texas’ version has outmanoeuvred courts so far due to the fact that it offloads enforcement to private citizens.

Anyone who brings a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider for violating the law is entitled to claim at least 10,000 dollars in damages, which the Biden administration says amounts to a bounty.

Only once has a court moved to put the restrictions on hold — and that order only stood for 48 hours.

During that brief window, some Texas clinics rushed to perform abortions on patients past six weeks, but many more appointments were cancelled after the 5th Circuit moved to swiftly reinstate the law last week.

Texas had roughly two dozen abortion clinics before the law took effect, and operators have said some may be forced to close if the restrictions stay in place for much longer.

