Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Search continues for possible casualties after house explosion

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.42pm
A stock picture of Fire brigade badge logo (Niall Carson/PA)
A stock picture of Fire brigade badge logo (Niall Carson/PA)

Fire crews are carrying out searches for potential casualties trapped in the debris of a house after a suspected gas explosion.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, at about 1.20pm on Friday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service area manager Tony Crook said the house on Kirkby Avenue collapsed at about the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

He said “We’ve now got seven fire appliances in attendance with an aerial ladder platform.

“The fire was severe and spread to next door. We’ve now suppressed the fire.

“We’ve got our specialist crews, urban search and rescue, carrying out a search in conjunction with our fire dogs that have been deployed to try to find out if there are any casualties trapped within the debris of the house.

“At the moment we can’t tell if there’s people or not but we’re carrying out our search and rescue operations as we speak.”

He said the cause of the blast was initially believed to be gas but investigations were ongoing.

People in nearby properties were advised to close windows and doors to avoid being affected by smoke.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, along with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.”

Road closures are also in place and people are advised to avoid the area, police said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier