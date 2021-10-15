Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shock of Jo Cox’s sister ‘very raw’ after Tory MP is killed

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.59pm Updated: October 15 2021, 6.19pm
Kim Leadbeater, making her maiden speach in the House of Commons earlier this year
Kim Leadbeater, making her maiden speach in the House of Commons earlier this year

The MP whose sister Jo Cox was murdered said her partner has asked her to step down after Sir David Amess was killed.

Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire, said she felt “frightened” following the attack on the Tory MP at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex, on Friday.

Conservative MP David Amess, who died after being stabbed in his constituency (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Conservative MP David Amess, who died after being stabbed in his constituency (Ian Nicholson/PA)

And her family, who lost Ms Cox when she was murdered moments before she arrived at a constituency surgery in 2016, knew the pain that Sir David’s loved-ones will have to endure.

Asked how she felt, Ms Leadbeater said: “Totally shocked by what has happened to think that something so horrific could happen again to another MP, to another family.

“And scared and frightened – a real rollercoaster of emotions.

“My phone started going straight away, my mum and dad, my partner, my friends, ‘Are you OK?’ and I was OK, I was visiting a school.

“But the shock and the feelings for us as a family, obviously what we went through and another family are going through that again, it’s horrific.

“It’s hard to put into words how that feels for me.

“The main people I am thinking about are David’s family, his friends and the community he represents and has represented for such a long time.

“I think that’s the thing that people need to understand, it’s about a lot of people whose lives have changed forever today.

“People still come up to me and talk to me about where they were when Jo was killed.

“Their lives have just been changed.”

She said the role of an MP held risks.

“It’s so hard because you have a job to do,” she said.

“I find myself now working as a politician and trying to do good things for people and it’s really important you get good people in public life, but this is the risk we are all taking and so many MPs will be scared by this.

“My partner came home and said ‘I don’t want you to do it any more’ because the next time that phone goes, it could be a different conversation.

“There are so many layers to this.

“At the heart of it are David’s family and friends.

“I know for them now that their lives will never be the same again, they will think about this every single day for the rest of their lives.

“Even David’s staff – so many other people today will have been out there trying to do the right thing, trying to do a really important job in public life, and this happens.

“I cannot believe that this has happened.

“It feels very raw for me.

“I know from messages I have received from politicians across the political spectrum, for them it is incredibly raw.

“The main people on my mind are David’s family and friends and I know the rollercoaster that they will now be on.

“There’s so little that you can say because it’s happened.”

