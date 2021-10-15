Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Home Secretary orders immediate review of MPs’ security

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 7.28pm Updated: October 15 2021, 7.56pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered an immediate review of MPs’ security following the killing of Sir David Amess while meeting constituents.

Ms Patel met police and representatives of the security and intelligence agencies after the 69-year-old MP was fatally stabbed as he held a surgery in his Southend West constituency.

A spokesman for the Home Secretary said that she had also spoken to the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

“The Home Secretary has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect and will provide updates in due course,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, Ms Patel said she was “devastated” by the loss of Sir David in what she described as an “attack on democracy itself”.

“That he was killed while going about his constituency duties is heartbreaking beyond words. It represents a senseless attack on democracy itself,” she said in a series of tweets.

“Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country’s elected representatives and I will provide updates in due course.”

The attack on Sir David death came just five-and-a-half years after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed by a far right extremist in her Batley and Spen constituency in West Yorkshire.

Forensic officers at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea, where Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed
Forensic officers at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea, where Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Lindsay said that while it was right that security was reviewed following the latest incident, it was important to avoid “knee-jerk” reactions.

He said MPs needed to be able to carry on meeting their constituents which was an essential part of the democratic process.

“I am doing my surgery tonight. I recognise some MPs are not doing theirs. What we can’t do is give in to these people, people who don’t believe in our values, don’t believe in what we do,” he told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

“I believe the electorate needs to be able to communicate with the people who have been elected. It is part of our democratic process.

“We don’t want knee-jerk reaction. What we want to do is make sure MPs can carry out their duties. We have got to make sure MPs are safe.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it is important can continue to meet their constituents (House of Commons/PA)

“What we can’t have is people trying to stop MPs carrying out their duties. We will not and must not tolerate intimidation, threat, violence and at worst somebody being murdered again.”

His sentiments were echoed by the the Father of the House – the longest-serving sitting MP – Sir Peter Bottomley.

“I predict all over the country this weekend, next weekend and in the months to come MPs will hold advice sessions. That is what we do,” he told the PA news agency.

“There is no perfect security for anybody. My view has always been that in many other walks of life you are at far greater risk than a Member of Parliament.

“MPs may get exceptional publicity. We are not exceptional people. We’re ordinary people trying to an ordinary job as well as we. We accept the risks.

“The question is should MPs stop meeting their constituents face-to-face. The answer is we will go on meeting our constituents face-to-face.

“Often were are the last people who can help them when they are facing desperate troubles. Their needs, their interests come first.”

As well as the killing of Ms Cox in June 2016 in the days before the Brexit referendum, the attack on Sir David carried echoes of two earlier incidents when MPs were attacked in their constituencies.

In May 2010, East Ham MP Stephen Timms was stabbed twice in the abdomen by Roshonara Choudhry, an Islamic extremist who claimed she had wanted “to get revenge for the people of Iraq”.

Mr Timms suffered serious injuries and according to police was “extremely fortunate not to have been killed”. He remains an MP.

Nigel Jones, then MP for Cheltenham, was severely injured in January 2000 when he was attacked in his offices by a man with a sword.

Andrew Pennington, a Gloucestershire county councillor, was killed in the same attack while trying to defend him.

