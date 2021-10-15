Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nuno Espirito Santo says Harry Kane needs help to get back in the scoring groove

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 10.33pm
Nuno Espirito Santo wants to help Harry Kane rediscover his best form (Nick Potts/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo wants to help Harry Kane rediscover his best form (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has seen nothing to suggest Harry Kane will not come good but has vowed to help him on and off the pitch.

Kane is enduring his worst run of Premier League form since 2015, having not scored in six games this season, while his performance for England in their sluggish 1-1 draw with Hungary in midweek has attracted plenty of criticism.

There has been a lot going on for Kane since the end of last season and a hangover from captaining England to the Euro 2020 final followed by his summer transfer saga seems inevitable, even if the striker rejects that.

Nuno insists it is only a matter of time before Kane finds his scoring boots and wants to help provide him with the best conditions.

“I am being very honest, I don’t see anything different,” Nuno said.

“Just realising that will happen, happens naturally as Harry is a fantastic football player, one of the best in the world.

“So we have to provide things to happen. Sometimes he needs time. His game goes much more beyond goals, the work he does for the team is immense and really helpful.

“As a team we need to provide as a team, as a club and when I say club we need to realise it is like that sometimes you are on top of the world and sometimes you are not.

“But you always need the same support and everyone should be supportive of our players, especially our fans.

Harry Kane has yet to score in six Premier League games this season
Harry Kane has yet to score in six Premier League games this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I support them with the training session and I support them with the solutions I think are better for them.

“I support them when I need to speak with them. Every time. There is no difference on how I deal with Harry and how I deal with Dane (Scarlett) for example.

“They are different people and each and every one needs different things and it is up to us to find the right moments to do it and always being helpful and supportive.”

Spurs head to Newcastle on Sunday, becoming the first team to face the Magpies since they became the richest club in the country following their Saudi-led takeover.

