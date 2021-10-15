Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League is a different animal – Graham Potter empathises with Norwich

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 10.39pm
Brighton manager Graham Potter is preparing for a trip to bottom club Norwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter admits the Premier League is a “completely different animal” to the Sky Bet Championship as his high-flying side prepare to face newly promoted strugglers Norwich.

The winless Canaries have twice cruised to the second-tier title in the past three years but already look destined for another punishing season at the higher level.

Daniel Farke’s men – who were relegated from the top flight after finishing rock bottom in the 2019-20 campaign – have taken only a single point from their opening seven games before welcoming the Seagulls to Carrow Road on Saturday.

Potter managed Swansea for a single season in the Championship before stepping up to the top division after being appointed by Albion in 2019.

He believes there is a substantial difference in quality between the two leagues and, having endured poor runs of results in each of his previous two years in Sussex, empathised with Norwich’s current predicament.

“I think the gap between the Championship and the Premier League is big,” said Potter.

“The Championship is still difficult and still brings its own challenges. But I think the Premier League is a completely different animal in many ways.

“They’ve had a tough start and when you have a tough start you can be under a bit of pressure. There’s a story there already in terms of not winning games.

“From our perspective, we’ve been there a little bit as well. You just have to deal with it and carry on working.

“There’s good people at Norwich. I’m pretty sure they’ll be doing that, which is getting on with the job, working hard and trying to change it around.

“I’m pretty sure that win will come, just hopefully for us it’s not at the weekend.”

Brighton travel to East Anglia sixth in the table after registering an impressive 14 points from a possible 21 following their goalless draw at home to Arsenal a fortnight ago.

Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster are in contention to return from injuries to bolster Albion’s squad but injured duo Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate have been ruled out for the foreseeable future.

“We’re going there in a good moment, we’re looking forward to the game,” said Potter.

“The international break has been good for us, we finished in a good moment against Arsenal, a good performance and we want to carry it on in the next game.

“The players have done brilliantly, their togetherness, their spirit and the quality they’ve shown in the games has been fantastic.

“They’re brilliant to work with and deserve all the credit.

“But we’re an honest bunch. Regardless of the result and points, our job is to keep improving.”

