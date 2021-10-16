Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Protesters in Rome rally against ‘all types of fascism’

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 3.21pm
Demonstrators take part in a march organised by Italy’s main labour unions, in Rome’s S. John Lateran square (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy’s most powerful labour confederation while protesting against a Covid-19 certification requirement for workplaces.

The head of the CGIL union confederation, Maurizio Landini, led the protest with other labour leaders under the slogan: “Never again fascism.”

Organisers put the crowd assembled in front of St John Lateran basilica for the protest at 100,000-strong,

Some participants waved flags reading “Si Vax”, a direct retort to the protesters armed with sticks and metal bars who trashed CGIL’s Rome headquarters on October 9.

They were protesting against a government requirement, which took effect on Friday, mandating proof of vaccination, a negative test within 48 hours or proof of having recovered from Covid-19 to access places of employment.

Demonstrators take to the streets (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Mr Landini, CGIL’s secretary general, has compared the assault on the union headquarters to 1921 attacks by the newly founded Fascist party against union organisers.

Fascist leader Benito Mussolini came to power the next year and later brought Italy into the Second World War as an ally of Nazi Germany.

Mr Landini said Saturday’s event was intended as “a demonstration that defends democracy for everyone.

“This is the topic.”

The head of the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CISL) trade union, Luigi Sbarra, said an attack against unions led by the far-right Forza Nuova party “made the only choice to be here, united against all types of fascism”.

He called for the swift dissolution of the party by Italian authorities.

