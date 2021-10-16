Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne score as Manchester City battle past Burnley

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.09pm
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, left, celebrates with his team-mates (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, celebrates with his team-mates (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne were on target as champions Manchester City claimed a battling 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

City were not at their fluid best and made some uncharacteristic errors but the Clarets, despite a committed effort, were not capable of punishing them.

Silva put them on course for victory in the 12th minute and De Bruyne made sure of the victory in the second half.

Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The hosts went ahead early after a strong start and, even though Pep Guardiola may not have been happy their intensity dropped after that, they had enough quality when it mattered.

The Clarets had lost 5-0 on each of their previous four visits to the Etihad and they may have feared another repeat as City hit them hard early on.

Riyad Mahrez tested Nick Pope in the opening minutes and, with their build-up play slick and purposeful, it seemed only a matter of time before they would take the lead.

The opener duly arrived after Mahrez did well to wriggle out of a tight spot in the corner and find Silva. The Portuguese in turn picked out Phil Foden with a low ball across the box and, although Pope managed to beat away the Englishman’s well-struck shot, Silva was quick to snaffle the rebound.

Unexpectedly, the champions then stepped off the gas and Maxwel Cornet, who scored four goals in three Champions League games against City for former club Lyon, almost snatched an equaliser.

Dwight McNeil played the Ivorian in on goal with a good ball but Zack Steffen, handed a rare chance due to Ederson’s late return from international duty with Brazil, stood up to deny him. Cornet did get a second chance but blazed over.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen saves a shot from Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen saves a shot from Burnley's Maxwel Cornet (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aymeric Laporte then gifted the Clarets another opportunity when he gave the ball away to Jack Cork, whose effort was blocked by John Stones. Still the danger was not clear but Josh Brownhill shot narrowly wide.

Despite their carelessness, City remained the stronger side and had further openings as Mahrez shot tamely at Pope and miscued another effort well over. Raheem Sterling connected with an acrobatic effort from a Mahrez cross but Nathan Collins blocked.

De Bruyne also led a strong charge upfield but the move broke down when Sterling miscontrolled in the area while Silva also missed the target.

Laporte’s uneasy half ended with a booking after a late challenge on McNeil.

City upped the tempo after the break and Mahrez clipped the top of the bar.

Burnley were unable to create anything of substance and City made victory certain 20 minutes from time with an emphatic finish from De Bruyne.

The visitors felt Mahrez fouled Ashley Westwood in the area as City attacked but nothing was given and De Bruyne thumped home unerringly.

City felt they could have had a penalty late on after a James Tarkowski challenge on Foden.

