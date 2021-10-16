Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

At least three killed as earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Bali

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 6.00pm
A woman walks past houses by Lake Batur which were damaged by an earthquake-triggered landslide in Bangli, on the island of Bali, Indonesia (Dewa Raka/AP)
A woman walks past houses by Lake Batur which were damaged by an earthquake-triggered landslide in Bangli, on the island of Bali, Indonesia (Dewa Raka/AP)

A moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, killing at least three people and destroying dozens of homes.

The quake hit just before dawn, causing people to run outdoors in a panic.

It struck just after the island has begun to reopen to tourism as the pandemic wanes.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.8 quake was centred 38.5 miles northeast of Singaraja, a Bali port town.

Its shallow depth of 6.2 miles may have amplified the amount of damage.

A magnitude 4.3 aftershock followed.

Rescuers inspect a house damaged by an earthquake (Dewa Raka/AP)
Rescuers inspect a house damaged by an earthquake (Dewa Raka/AP)

That quake was relatively deep, at 174 miles.

Photos from the island showed homes buried in rocks and mud and buildings collapsed, walls splintered on the ground.

Gede Darmada, head of the island’s Search and Rescue Agency, said the agency was still collecting updates on damage and casualties.

Apart from the three confirmed dead, at least seven people were reported hurt, with head injuries or broken bones.

The earthquake triggered landslides in a hilly district, killing at least two people and cutting off access to at least three villages, Mr Darmada said.

It toppled homes and temples in Karangasem, the area closest to the epicentre, killing a three-year-old girl who was hit by falling debris, he said.

“Nearly 60% of the houses in our village were damaged and can no longer be lived in,” said I Nengah Kertawa, head of Bunga village in Karangasem, one of the worst-hit communities.

Houses and government facilities also were damaged in Trunyan and in Kintamani, a popular sightseeing destination with a stunning lake.

An Indonesian soldier walks past houses damaged by an earthquake-triggered landslide (Dewa Raka/AP)
An Indonesian soldier walks past houses damaged by an earthquake-triggered landslide (Dewa Raka/AP)

Known as the “island of the gods”, Bali is home to more than four million mostly Hindu people in the mainly Muslim nation.

It is famed for its temples, scenic volcanos and beautiful white-sand beaches.

On Thursday the island reopened to international travellers for the first time in more than a year after Indonesia’s Covid-19 caseload declined considerably.

The country has had around 1,000 cases a day in the past week after peaking at around 56,000 daily new cases in July.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs the Pacific.

The last major earthquake was in January when a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500.

More than 92,000 people were displaced after it struck Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier