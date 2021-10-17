Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 17

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 1.07am
Revelations about the suspect arrested over the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess lead most of Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the suspect had previously been referred to the Government’s counter-extremism programme.

The Mail on Sunday says the 25-year-old man planned the attack more than a week in advance.

Sir David was on a call with a PR professional discussing Children’s Parliament just minutes before he was attacked, according to The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports Home Secretary Priti Patel has drawn up a police protection plan for MPs in the wake of Sir David’s death.

The Sunday Mirror leads with political leaders declaring “Terrorism will not win”, while The Observer carries comments from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle demanding “an end to hatred” against MPs.

Sunday People dedicates its front page to Sir David’s own past comments on the price his family pays for his political career.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with Midsomer Murders being hit with a censors’ warning over an episode featuring Morris dancing.

