Russian filmmakers head for Earth from space station

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 3.52am
Actress Yulia Peresild, left, film director Klim Shipenko, centre, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov aboard the ISS earlier this month (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers separated from the International Space Station and was headed back to Earth on Sunday.

The separation took place on schedule in the early hours of Sunday morning BST, with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard for a descent of about three-and-a-half hours.

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on October 5 for a 12-day stint to film segments of a movie titled Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov before their trip to the ISS (Roscosmos Space Agency/AP)

Novitskiy, who spent more than six months aboard the space station, plays the ailing cosmonaut in the movie.

The space capsule is to land in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Seven astronauts remain aboard the space station: Russia’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency; and Japan’s Aki Hoshide.

