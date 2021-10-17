Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Volcanic eruption on La Palma showing no sign of abating

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 12.15pm
The volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma shows now sign of ending (Daniel Roca/AP)
The volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma shows now sign of ending (Daniel Roca/AP)

There is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, four weeks after it began, officials have said.

The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off north-west Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes, though prompt evacuations have helped avoid casualties on the island of some 85,000 people.

Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres said scientists monitoring the eruption that began on September 19 have seen no indications that it is abating, as rivers of lava continue flowing slowly towards the sea.

La Palma earthquake
Workers clear ash from a house in Las Manchas, on La Palma, while the volcanic eruption continues (Saul Santos/AP)

“We are at the mercy of the volcano,” Mr Torres said. “It’s the only one who can decide when this ends.”

Some 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.

The volcano has produced a constant rumble and roar, with dozens of minor earthquakes most days, and has covered a wide area with volcanic ash. The ash plume is several miles high.

Airlines have sporadically had to cancel flights to the islands, including 56 this weekend, due to the ash.

La Palma volcano
The rivers of molten rock have already engulfed more than 1,800 buildings (Daniel Roca/AP)

The latest satellite imagery shows the molten rock has covered almost 1,900 acres, most of it countryside and farm land.

Almost 37 miles of roads have also been ruined.

The Spanish government has pledged millions to help rebuild damaged infrastructure.

