Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection treatment

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 4.14pm Updated: October 17 2021, 4.56pm
Former president Bill Clinton and is released from the University of California Irvine Medical Centre (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Former president Bill Clinton and is released from the University of California Irvine Medical Centre (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Bill Clinton has been released from hospital after being treated for an infection.

The former president was released around from the University of California Irvine Medical Centre.

The 75-year-old was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, officials said.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena had said Mr Clinton would remain in hospital for one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics, but all health indicators were “trending in the right direction”.

Bill Clinton Hospitalized
Security agents open a gate blocking the access to vehicles to the University of California Irvine Medical Centre (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

An aide to the former president said Mr Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

He gave a thumbs-up when a reporter asked how he was feeling. He and his wife Hillary then boarded a black SUV and departed in a motorcade escorted by the California Highway Patrol.

Mr Clinton’s “fever and white blood cell count are normalised, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Dr Alpesh N Amin said in a statement shared on Twitter by a Clinton spokesman.

President Joe Biden said on Friday night that he had spoken to Mr Clinton, and the former president “sends his best”.

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Mr Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

In the years since Mr Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares.

In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Mr Clinton repeatedly returned to campaign for Democratic candidates, most notably wife Hillary during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination.

And in 2016, as Hillary sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]