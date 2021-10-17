Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes thankful for Angelo Ogbonna winner as West Ham edge old side Everton

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 5.22pm Updated: October 17 2021, 5.42pm
David Moyes’ West Ham took three points home from his former club Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes was thankful for Angelo Ogbonna’s 74th-minute headed winner in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over former club Everton as he was annoyed his side had not scored more before then.

The centre-back flicked home a header late on for a Premier League high 29th set-piece goal – excluding penalties – since Moyes returned to the club for his second spell in charge in December 2019.

It was only the Scot’s third Premier League victory over former Merseyside adversary Rafael Benitez, who saw his 100 per cent home record ended, in 16 Premier League matches and his first since 2006 – and all have been at Goodison Park.

“I was annoyed because I thought our play warranted more goals from it or even if we had clear opportunities created from it,” said Moyes.

“But credit to Everton, they defended the box well when we got there and we didn’t show enough in the final third.”

On his side’s prowess from set-pieces, Moyes added: “Nowadays there is a modern trend for set-piece coaches and we want to try to be good.

“We want people who want to head the ball; Craig Dawson was good last year, Kurt Zouma is good, Ogbonna got his goal. We have one or two who can head it.

“I want the team to challenge, I want the team to play wherever we go, get us a victory and I think today we did.

“It is great for West Ham as well as we want to keep fighting and do well in the league and in Europe as well.”

Moyes admitted he had not seen the incident which led to the disputed corner but felt referees’ general interpretation of allowing play to flow more was a good thing.

“I genuinely don’t know the answer but I think there is a bit more contact in the game,” he said.

“We are enjoying it more and the game is a better watch than it was over the last two seasons.

“Overall, the referees are doing a much better job than they have been doing over the last couple of seasons.”

David Moyes (right) and Rafael Benitez shake hands
West Ham boss David Moyes (right) and Everton manager Rafael Benitez shake hands after the match (Peter Byrne/PA)

Benitez was deeply unhappy with Michail Antonio’s challenge on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford which led to the corner and ultimately resulted in the winning goal.

“I have a problem because I am from Spain and normally in Europe, the six-yard box is to protect the keeper,” he said.

“When you have a player blocking the keeper in the six-yard area it is a free-kick – and then you can argue whether there is a corner or not.

“You have to protect him. I will not change the perception so the way we concede, after we concede, we have to react and we have to improve.”

