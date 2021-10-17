Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, says US religious group

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 6.40pm
Christian Aid Ministries (Tom E Puskar/AP)
A group of 17 US missionaries including children have been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to an organisation with knowledge of the incident.

The missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage, according to Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

“This is a special prayer alert,” a one-minute message from the organisation said. “Pray that the gang members would come to repentance.”

The message says the mission’s field director is working with the US Embassy, and that the field director’s family and one other unidentified man stayed at the ministry’s base while everyone else visited the orphanage.

No other details were immediately available.

Armed forces in Haiti (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

A US government spokesperson said they were aware of the reports on the kidnapping.

“The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State,” the spokesperson said.

Haiti is again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished after President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his private residence on July 7, and following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck south-west Haiti in August and killed more than 2,200 people.

Gangs have demanded ransoms ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to more than a million, according to authorities.

Last month, a deacon was killed in front of a church in the capital of Port-au-Prince and his wife kidnapped, one of dozens of people who have been abducted in recent months.

At least 328 kidnapping victims were reported to Haiti’s National Police in the first eight months of 2021, compared with 234 for all of 2020, according to a report last month by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, known as BINUH.

Gangs have been accused of kidnapping schoolchildren, doctors, police officers, busloads of passengers and others as they grow more powerful.

In April, one gang kidnapped five priests and two nuns, prompting a protest similar to the one organised for Monday to condemn the lack of security in the impoverished country.

“Political turmoil, the surge in gang violence, deteriorating socio-economic conditions – including food insecurity and malnutrition – all contribute to the worsening of the humanitarian situation,” BINUH said in its report.

“An overstretched and under-resourced police force alone cannot address the security ills of Haiti.”

On Friday, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to extend the UN political mission in Haiti.

The kidnapping of the missionaries came days after high-level US officials visited Haiti and promised more resources for the National Police, including another 15 million dollars to help reduce gang violence, which this year has displaced thousands of Haitians who now live in temporary shelters in increasingly unhygienic conditions.

Among those who met Haiti’s police chief was Uzra Zeya, US under-secretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights.

“Dismantling violent gangs is vital to Haitian stability and citizen security,” she recently tweeted.

