Trevor Lawrence proud of Jacksonville Jaguars after ‘special’ London win

Trevor Lawrence was proud of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ battling performance against the Miami Dolphins as the number one draft pick celebrated his first professional win and the end of the second-longest NFL losing streak in history.

A rocking Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to an intense all-Florida encounter on Sunday afternoon, with the Dolphins going ahead through a Jaylen Waddle touchdown.

Lawrence found Marvin Jones Jr with a superb pass towards the end of the first half, with James Robinson running home early in the third quarter as the Jags dreamed of ending their 20-game losing run.

Marvin Jones Jr, right, celebrates his touchdown (Adam Davy/PA)

Play became tense after rookie Waddle’s second score of the day and the game looked set to head into overtime when Matthew Wright fired home a 54-yard field goal to level the scores in London.

But smart play under pressure enabled the Jags kicker to fire home from 53 yards to seal a 23-20 triumph – a first NFL win for Jags head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Lawrence.

“It’s different, it’s special,” Lawrence said. “Obviously we’ve had a rough start to the year, been through a lot of adversity even in this game, just having to fight back, battle back and find a way to win.

“It means a lot, and obviously, like I said, we’ve struggled a little bit, but to get this win, have this moment going into the bye week, to do it here in London, it’s all just special.

Two crucial kicks from Matthew Wright secured victory (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’ll always remember this one. My first win, out here, it’s just hard, hard to even imagine. It’s awesome.

“I’m just really proud of this group. We decided earlier this week, we’re going to win this game, and we talked about it on the sideline, there’s going to be so many ups and downs throughout every game you’ve just got to keep playing, and we did that and found a way to win.”

Lawrence impressed in north London but kicker Wright was the star of the show, hitting three field goals just 20 days after being signed to the Jaguars practice squad.

“He was telling me he was like a software engineer like a month and a half ago, and now he snapped our 20-game losing streak and made the game winner from 53,” the Jags QB said.

“Just crazy. You can’t even make it up. Proud of him. Just proud of this team.”

Jags head coach Urban Meyer admitted they were “desperate for a win” in London, where Miami counterpart Brian Flores took the blame for the defeat.

Jaylen Waddle, centre, scored twice in a losing cause (Adam Davy/PA)

“You know, that’s up to me,” he said of their run of five straight losses. “I’m not doing a good enough job.

“Not playing consistently enough. Not coaching well enough. Not playing well enough. And not playing consistent enough.

“Some positive plays. Consistent ball first half, a little bit in the second half but we’re just not putting it together. That starts with me.”