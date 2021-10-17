Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Barcelona hit back to beat Valencia and ease pressure on Ronald Koeman

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 10.28pm
Memphis Depay was on the scoresheet for Barcelona (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Barcelona eased the pressure on manager Ronald Koeman with a 3-1 victory against Valencia at the Nou Camp.

The hosts got off the worst possible start following Jose Gaya’s superb strike from long range with just four minutes on the clock.

But Ansu Fati hit back for Barcelona nine minutes later before Memphis Depay scored from the spot as the first half was drawing to a close.

Ansu Fati, left, opened the scoring
Former Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho then made sure of the victory with five minutes remaining.

Sergio Aguero also came on as a late substitute to make his first appearance for Koeman’s side since leaving Manchester City.

The win moves Barca up to seventh, five points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Rafa Mir’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 win for Sevilla at Celta Vigo, while Rayo Vallecano saw off Elche 2-1.

Ezequiel Avila scored with four minutes left as Osasuna won 2-1 at Villarreal.

In Germany, Bayern Munich scored five times in 37 scintillating first-half minutes to thrash Bayer Leverkusen and take top spot in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a cute backheel after just three minutes before adding his second on the half-hour mark.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring Bayern's opening goal
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the opening goal (Martin Meissner/AP)

Moments later, Thomas Muller secured his side’s third with Serge Gnabry netting goals four and five after 35 and 37 minutes.

Patrick Schick pulled one back for the shell-shocked hosts in the second half.

In the day’s other fixture, Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

Victor Osimhen scored a late header as Napoli retained their 100 per cent start to Serie A.

The Nigeria striker netted with just nine minutes remaining to see off a spirited Torino and move two points clear of AC Milan.

Moise Kean’s header was enough for Juventus to secure a 1-0 win against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

The on-loan Everton forward inadvertently deflected in Rodrigo Bentancur’s header after 16 minutes to earn the Old Lady a fourth consecutive league win.

Jordan Veretout missed a chance to draw Roma level when his penalty – after Tammy Abraham was fouled before subsequently scoring after the referee had blown his whistle – was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Moise Kean is mobbed after scoring the game's only goal
Moise Kean is mobbed after scoring the game’s only goal (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Roma are nine points behind Napoli in fourth, while Juventus move up to seventh.

Elsewhere, Josip Ilicic scored twice as Atalanta won 4-1 at Empoli, while 10-man Udinese fought back from behind to draw 1-1 with Bologna.

In Ligue 1, former Arsenal youth striker Stephy Mavididi scored the winner as second-place Lens suffered a 1-0 defeat against Montpellier.

Mavididi found the back of the net two minutes into the second half as Lens were cast nine points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Troyes’ Mama Balde condemned Nice to a 1-0 defeat to leave them in third, while Marseille ran out 3-1 winners in the evening fixture against Lorient.

