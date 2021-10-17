Aaron Rodgers taunts Chicago Bears fans as Green Bay Packers continue dominance

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and also ran in one score himself as the Green Bay Packers made it 10 wins in 11 games against old rivals the Chicago Bears.

The Packers moved to 5-1 for the season and stretched their advantage over their opponents at the top of the NFC North with a 24-12 win, with Rodgers celebrating his running score by shouting “I still own you!” at the Bears fans.

The Bears are now level at 3-3 with the Minnesota Vikings, whose quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the winning touchdown to KJ Osborn in overtime as they got the better of the Carolina Panthers 34-28.

"I still own you! I still own you!" Aaron Rodgers was HYPED after his TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/7MLEUsQUBG — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 17, 2021

The Detroit Lions remain winless at the bottom of the NFC North following a 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions but responded with two touchdowns and over 400 all-purpose yards as the Kansas City Chiefs recovered from a half-time deficit to defeat Washington 31-13.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Giants 38-11, scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter as receiver Cooper Kupp and running back Darrell Henderson finished the day with two apiece.

The Giants’ divisional rivals the Dallas Cowboys dug deep to emerge 35-29 overtime victors over the New England Patriots and cement their position at the top of the NFC East with a 5-0 winning streak.

The Baltimore Ravens enhanced their Super Bowl contender credentials with a convincing 34-6 win over the previously impressive Los Angeles Chargers.

Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell all ran in touchdowns for the dominant Ravens as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited to a single touchdown.

And with that, @JHouston50 is 1/2 a sack away from 💯 Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/g0hjcQxayU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2021

Baltimore top the AFC North with a 5-1 record but the Chargers slipped to 4-2 in the AFC West.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the second-longest losing streak in NFL history as Matthew Wright’s last-gasp field goal sealed a 23-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins in the all-Florida clash in London.

Elsewhere the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 31-3, the Las Vegas Raiders overcame the resignation of coach Jon Gruden with a 34-24 win over AFC West rivals Denver Broncos, and quarterback Baker Mayfield reinjured his non-throwing shoulder as his Cleveland Browns fell 37-14 to the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

And the Pittsburgh Steelers continued to improve after linebacker TJ Watt strip-sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the final minutes of overtime to set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning 36-yard field goal, which lifted the Steelers to a 23-20 win.