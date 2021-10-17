Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Allen beats John Higgins to win his first Northern Ireland Open title

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 11.14pm
Mark Allen won the Northern Ireland Open by beating John Higgins (George Wood/PA)
Mark Allen won his first Northern Ireland Open title after beating John Higgins 9-8 in a dramatic final in Belfast.

Allen, in his hometown tournament, came from behind to win the final three frames to the delight of the home crowd.

Allen’s best previous performance in Belfast was the quarter-finals in 2016.

But after knocking in a 147 in the first round and then coming back from 3-0 down to stun three-time defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals, the 35-year-old capped off a memorable week to win the Alex Higgins Trophy and the £70,000 first prize.

“I don’t usually get past round one here so it is a real bonus,” said Allen.

“I have tried to play it down all week, but I know what this means to me, and I know what it means to the people here, so to win this trophy is a special moment that I will never forget.”

The two players went into the interval 4-4 before Allen claimed the opening frame of the evening session with a break of 70.

Higgins drew level again, with Allen then making 85 to move one clear.

However, Higgins took the next three frames – including a century break in the 14th – to take the four-time world champion to within one frame of glory.

But Allen dug deep to carve out the next two frames before holding his nerve in the decider.

“I cannot actually believe it because from 6-5 up I didn’t see a ball until I was 8-6 down.

“I was just hoping for a chance in the last frame and I managed to take two chances to get it done.

“I wanted to play one of the all-time greats in Belfast and John is right up there and he is one of the nicest guys you are ever likely to meet. To beat John here is a dream come true for me.”

