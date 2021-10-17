Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Big investment in green hydrogen production by Ineos

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 12.11am
Ineos signage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ineos signage (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chemical giant Ineos is to invest around £1.69 billion in green hydrogen production.

The company said it will be Europe’s largest ever investment in electrolysis projects to make green hydrogen with the potential to “transform” zero carbon hydrogen production.

The first plants will be built in Norway, Germany and Belgium in the next 10 years with investment also planned in the UK and France.

Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “Green hydrogen represents one of our best chances to create a more sustainable and low carbon world.

“Europe is crying out for more investment in green hydrogen and Ineos’ announcement today shows our determination to play a leading role in this important new fuel.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ineos is developing projects in Belgium, France and the UK and expects to announce further partnerships with leading organisations involved in the development of new hydrogen applications.

The Ineos hydrogen business will have its headquarters in the UK and aims to build capacity to produce hydrogen across its network of sites in Europe, in addition to partner sites where hydrogen can accelerate decarbonisation of energy.

The company added that it intends to work closely with European Governments to ensure the necessary infrastructure is put in place to facilitate hydrogen’s role in the new green economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier