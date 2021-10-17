Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wonder drug injection for severe asthma approved on NHS

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 12.13am
A general view of tablets and capsules (Fiona Hanson/PA)
A new “wonder drug” injection for uncontrolled asthma has been approved for use on the NHS.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has recommended dupilumab for some patients whose asthma does not respond to conventional treatments.

The criteria for accessing the drug is quite strict and includes only patients who have severe asthma with type 2 inflammation (a defined pattern of immune response), who meet an inflammation threshold, have had at least four severe asthma attacks in the last year and are ineligible for other biological treatments.

Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation Partnership welcomed the news, saying it would transform the lives of some patients.

According to the charity, 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks and emergency trips to hospital.

In clinical trials, dupilumab has been shown to reduce the frequency of asthma attacks and the use of emergency steroid tablets by almost half when combined with standard inhalers.

Asthma stock
The new treatment can be used in conjunction with an inhaler (Yui Mok/PA)

However, the charity said current guidelines from Nice “are not clear” about when to refer people with severe asthma which means those most at risk are not being referred for treatments.

Dr Samantha Walker, director of research and innovation at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: “Today’s news could be a real game-changer for the thousands of people with severe asthma across England, Wales and Northern Ireland who live in constant fear of a life-threatening asthma attack happening at any time.

“Severe asthma can have a colossal impact on people’s lives.

“People are stuck in a never-ending cycle of hospital visits, which has a serious and debilitating impact on their home, work and social life.

“While Nice’s decision to recommend dupilumab is cause for celebration, the sad fact is that four in five people with suspected severe asthma are not being referred to specialists for the treatments that could transform, and even save, their lives.

“Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation is calling for Nice to develop new, clear guidelines so healthcare professionals are confident about when to refer patients with possible severe asthma to get the specialist care they so desperately need.

“If you’re experiencing severe asthma symptoms, Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation has developed a new online tool to help you get on top of uncontrolled symptoms, work out whether you need to ask your doctor for extra help or a referral, and/or ask for specialist support.

asthma.org.uk/severeasthma."

