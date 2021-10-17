What the papers say – October 18

An error occurred. Please try again.

Investigations into the death of Sir David Amess lead most of the Monday papers, including questions over Britain’s moves against extremism.

Police are investigating links between Sir David and the Gulf state of Qatar after his fatal stabbing by the son of a former prime ministerial adviser in Somalia, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail says Sir David’s alleged murderer attended a course at Britain’s flagship anti-extremism programme Prevent, and asks “So why didn’t anyone stop him?”

And The Independent leads on a study that says ministers have failed to act on recommendations for tackling the rise of radicalism in the UK.

The Daily Telegraph covers a warning from security chiefs that an increased number of terror plots may have been hatched recently during pandemic lockdowns, while also reporting that senior doctors have said mass Covid testing for children is unnecessary.

Metro leads on a message from Sir David’s family, with a headline of “We are broken”.

The i and the Daily Mirror also carry the response of the bereaved family, whose “hearts are shattered”.

And the Daily Express cites the family’s comment, “Nobody should die in that way. Nobody.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports on an “urgent call to protect MPs” after Sir David’s murder, while its lead article says key corporate sponsors of next month’s Cop26 environmental summit have condemned what they are already calling a “mismanaged” event.

The Financial Times says US intelligence agencies have been shaken by “China’s leap in hypersonic missile technology”.

And the Daily Star covers the latest workforce shortage in Britain – nightclub bouncers.