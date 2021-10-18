Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

On this day in 2005: Johnny Haynes died aged 71

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 6.03am
Former Fulham star Johnny Haynes died on this day in 2005 (PA Archive)
Former Fulham and England star Johnny Haynes died following a car crash at the age of 71 on this day in 2005.

Haynes died surrounded by his family at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where his wife Avril was also treated for chest injuries.

Born in 1934 in London, Haynes played 594 times for his only club Fulham and made 56 appearances for his country, with his first appearance as captain coming in 1960.

In total he scored 18 goals for the England team and made his final appearance for his country in 1962 in a 3-1 defeat to Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Chile.

Fulham v Brentford – Championship Play Off Final – Previews
A statue of Johnny Haynes was erected outside Craven Cottage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Haynes was considered to be one of footballs’ best passers, but suffered a serious knee injury in a car accident shortly after his last England game.

He had lived in Lothian Road in Edinburgh for a number of years.

A tribute to Haynes on the Fulham website read: “Known as ‘the Maestro’, he was idolised by Fulham supporters and remained at the Cottage throughout his career despite offers from bigger clubs.

“Haynes dictated most games he played in with his magnificent tactical brain, control and passing ability.

“The thoughts and sympathies of everyone associated with the club are with his family at this time.”

