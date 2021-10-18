Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Elvis drummer Ronnie Tutt dies aged 83

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 10.02am
Ronnie Tutt drummed for Elvis Presley for eight years (PA)
Ronnie Tutt, a drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley, has died aged 83.

In a Facebook post, Terie Tutt wrote that her father died at home surrounded by his family.

“It’s with deep sadness that my family and I share the loss of our beloved dad,” Ms Tutt wrote. “The Legendary Drummer, Ronnie Tutt, ‘has left the building’.”

Elvis Presley Enterprises, which runs Graceland, recalled how Tutt drummed for Elvis with the TCB Band from 1969 until 1977.

Tutt join the band put together by James Burton for Elvis’ 1969 Las Vegas opening and staying with the star until his death in 1977.

“In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland,” the group said in a statement.

“We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis’ Birthday and many other special occasions.

“Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis’ legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans – as well as bringing Elvis’ music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis In Concert shows and performances.”

In 2018, Tutt recalled the high level of preparation it took to play with Elvis.

“It was spectacular,” Tutt said. “He kept us on our toes because he would just turn around and say, ‘Give me an E chord’ or ‘Give me a B flat’ or whatever, and he’d just start singing. He sang hundreds of songs and we had to know them.”

Beyond Elvis, Tutt played with some of the biggest names in music, touring with Neil Diamond’s band and recording and playing with Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Michael McDonald and more.

“It’s been my privilege to share the stage with Ronnie for more than 40 years,” Diamond tweeted on Sunday. “He was truly one of the all-time greats in Rock and Roll. God bless you, Ronnie. Give my regards to Elvis. We love you, Ronnie.”

In Tutt’s view, it was about understanding that “you’re doing something that is almost more important than you are — and that is, you are contributing to people’s having a good time, being happy,” he said in the 2018 interview.

“I think it’s important to realise that for a very short period of time in a person’s life, whether it be a day or a two-hour concert or whatever it is, the music that you’ve played and contributed to and been involved with means a lot more to somebody than you can get an inkling of,” he said in The Sessions interview. “I think that’s what keeps me going.”

