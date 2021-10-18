Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits charge over Emiliano Sala flight

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 1.14pm Updated: October 18 2021, 5.48pm
David Henderson arrives at Cardiff Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
David Henderson arrives at Cardiff Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

A man has pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala died.

David Henderson, 67, admitted attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

Henderson, of Hotham in the East Riding of Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to the charge when he asked to be rearraigned on the eve of his trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

He is to stand trial accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft, an offence under the Air Navigation Order (2016), which was brought by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A jury of seven men and five women were selected to hear the case after first confirming they were not Cardiff City FC supporters and not regular attendees of matches.

Emiliano Sala Reaction
Emiliano Sala was in the process of signing for Cardiff City when the crash happened (Aaron Chown/PA)

Trial judge Mr Justice Foxton warned the jurors they should only discuss the case among themselves when in their jury room.

“It is of the greatest importance that you do not talk to anybody about this case, except the 12 of you within the privacy of the jury room, and that includes family and friends and anyone outside your own number,” he said.

“I don’t just mean face to face, I mean WhatsApp, social media, Twitter, Facebook, text messages.

“People may be curious about this case but you must not talk to them about it.”

Sala plane crash report
Emiliano Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage of the plane before it was washed away (AAIB/PA)

The judge told the jury he was sending them home and they should return to court for 2pm on Tuesday.

The flight carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, crashed north of Guernsey in January 2019.

The single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft was bringing the striker to Wales as he was joining Cardiff City in a multimillion-pound transfer deal from French club Nantes.

The body of the Argentina striker was recovered from the seabed the following month, but neither the body of Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, nor the plane’s wreckage, was recovered.

