Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Colin Powell, general who became US secretary of state, dies with Covid-19

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 1.30pm Updated: October 18 2021, 6.17pm
Colin Powell (Yui Mok/PA)
Colin Powell (Yui Mok/PA)

Colin Powell, the former US joint chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from Covid-19 complications, his family said.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Mr Powell, who was 84, had been fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Mr Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and secretary of state.

His reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Mr Powell went before the UN Security Council and made the case for the war against Iraq.

Colin Powell and Trevor Nelson on stage at the Africa Rising Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Colin Powell and Trevor Nelson on stage at the Africa Rising Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction.

Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies”, he told the world body.

Former US president George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Mr Powell’s death.

President George W. Bush takes part in round table discussion on HIV/Aids with Tony Blair, Hilary Benn and Colin Powell (Archive/PA)
President George W Bush takes part in round table discussion on HIV/Aids with Tony Blair, Hilary Benn and Colin Powell (Archive/PA)

“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Mr Bush said.

“And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend.

“Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]