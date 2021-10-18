Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Czech president unable to carry out duties because of health issues

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 4.56pm
Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman is admitted to the Military hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday (Petr David Josek/AP)
Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Mr Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain”.

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Mr Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on October 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

The hospital previously said Mr Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.

