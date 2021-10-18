Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Stranded’ cygnets rescued by railway workers

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 4.58pm
(Network Rail/RSPCA)
(Network Rail/RSPCA)

Two baby swans have been rescued by Network Rail staff after wandering onto train tracks.

The cygnets were spotted on Thursday by a member of the public, who then alerted staff workers Steve Brough and Daniel Deaville.

The pair managed to catch the birds and reunited one with its mother in a nearby lake at Bathpool Park near Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, while the other was treated for an injured wing by the RSPCA.

“These stranded cygnets were obviously distressed having not only lost their mother but strayed into a dangerous and loud environment,” said Steve Brough, works delivery technician at Network Rail.

“It must have been really scary for both of them. We’re really glad to have got them safely away from harm.”

(Network Rail/RSPCA)

RSPCA inspector Jackie Hickman said: “The men were absolutely fantastic and went above and beyond for animal welfare.

“Both of the cygnets were angry and hissing quite a lot, but they managed to capture them safely and calmly and get them off the line.

“They stayed for a long time, late on a Thursday night to do this, and we would like to thank them for the enormous care and dedication they showed.”

Network Rail explained that anyone who sees an animal on train tracks is advised to call them, and never walk on the railway.

