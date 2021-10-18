Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mastermind of 2016 bombing that killed 300 arrested, Iraq says

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 5.36pm
Iraqi women wait to hear about family members who went missing after a bomb hit Karradah, a busy shopping district in the centre of Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)
Iraq said it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping centre, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250.

The suicide car bombing in the central Karradah district was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Two Iraqi intelligence officials said the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighbouring country they did not name.

He had been tracked by authorities for months.

They said al-Zobai was detained in an unidentified foreign country and transported to Iraq two days ago.

The 29-year-old al-Zobai was an al Qaida militant when he was imprisoned by the US in Iraq at Cropper prison until 2008, and then escaped from Abu Ghraib prison in 2013.

He joined the so-called Islamic State group after that.

People gather at the scene of a massive car bomb attack on a busy shopping district where people were shopping for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, in the Karradah district of Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)
The officials said al-Zobai plotted many attacks in Iraq, the most infamous of which was the 2016 bombing in Karrada in 2016.

He operated under the Alias Abu Obaida.

Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted news of the arrest later Monday, describing al-Zobai as the “primary culprit behind the Karrada atrocity and many others”.

At least 292 people died from the bombing, most of them from an ensuing fire that turned the Hadi shopping centre into an inferno.

The blaze was fed by a tinderbox of shops filled with clothing and oil-based perfumes for sale and lined with flammable panels.

Al-Zobai’s arrest came in the second such operation conducted by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service since Iraq’s federal elections October 10.

Iraqi officials said they captured Sami Jasim, an IS leader last Monday in a similar operation abroad.

Jasim had a five million US dollar bounty on his head from the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme, which describes him as having been “instrumental in managing finances for IS terrorist operations”.

